News Release: Creative Greensboro Hosts GROW Residency with Emilio Marz Beginning April 18

Creative Greensboro Hosts GROW Residency with Emilio Marz Beginning April 18

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2022) – Digital artist Emilio Marz will produce a new GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center beginning April 18 through May 22. The residency will focus on skill-building and networking for artists at all levels through the medium of digital illustration art. The residency will include free open hours as well as scheduled workshops at a cost of $5 per day. The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. For more details about the GROW residency and to register for a workshop, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.

Marz will offer a series of workshops that break down the process of creating digital art into specific focus areas such as figure sketching and greyscale illustration. Participants may bring a phone or tablet, as well as a stylus pen for creating digital art. Participants without access to digital equipment can use paper, pencils, and pens.

Event Schedule

Free open creation hours will be held Wednesdays 6-9 pm and Saturdays 1-4 pm. Workshops will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 6-9 pm. Cost: $5.

* Week 1 (April 19, 21, and 22): Facial features and profile sketches

* Week 2 (April 26, 28, and 29): Full body sketching and line strengthening with greyscale

* Week 3 (May 3, 5 and 6): Poses and action sketches with greyscale

* Week 4 (May 10, 12 and 13): Color using the greyscale method and exploring different art tools

* Week 5 (May 17, 19 and 20): Creating a full illustration

“My goal with this residency is to offer artists an introduction to digital art-making and the opportunity to advance their skills while building connections with other creatives,” Marz said. “I’d love to give participants the fundamental understanding of illustration while showing how to create digital art without the need of high-tech devices. I was able to start creating digital art on my phone and it wasn’t until later that I transitioned to a tablet. I think digital art can seem intimidating and I hope to simplify the process for artists and inspire them to create on digital platforms.”

Marz is a Greensboro-based digital artist originally from Dallas, Texas. He started drawing as a child creating illustrations of his favorite superheroes which later evolved into graphite drawings. Once he was introduced to the world of digital art, he used this new creative medium as a way to expand his art making practice. Emilio has exhibited his work in the “Pieces of Now” exhibit at the Greensboro History Museum and at the Center for Visual Artists gallery. Emilio has always had a passion for the arts, as well as a knack for teaching, which he hopes to utilize during his GROW residency. He wants to share his gifts and skills with others so that they can transform their ideas into art of their own.

About GROW

GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of one-to-eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.

Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. Individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming may apply. Creative Greensboro has a particular interest in supporting residencies that are programmatically diverse and center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income communities, and people who are disabled. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW>.

