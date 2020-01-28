News Release: Creative Greensboro Hosts Contest to Pick New Logo

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Hosts Contest to Pick New Logo

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2020) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s new office of arts and culture, will hold a contest to pick a logo. Interested artists must submit designs by Monday, February 24. Contest finalists’ designs will be displayed and a winner will be announced at 7 pm, Friday, March 7, at the Orientation Room at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. For more information and to submit a design, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

Contest finalists will earn a $100 honorarium. The contest winner will receive an additional $1,000 for their completed work.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro’s mission is to support local artists and organizations, foster cultural equity and arts participation for all, and raise awareness and visibility of the arts.

“Creative Greensboro was created to help support our local creative community. What better way to do that than offering this citywide platform for visual artists to be recognized?” said the City’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, who runs Creative Greensboro.

For more information about the logo contest, contact Josh Sherrick at josh.sherrick@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:josh.sherrick@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7817. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

