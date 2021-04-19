News Release: Creative Greensboro Holds Auditions for ‘MUSEP the Musical’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Creative Greensboro Holds Auditions for ‘MUSEP the Musical’

GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2021) – Creative Greensboro is now accepting audition videos for “MUSEP the Musical – Broadway through the Decades.” This cabaret style performance will be recorded on June 15 and livestreamed in July as part of the Music for Sunday Evenings in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series. Interested performers are asked to submit a video audition, including a link to a pre-recorded performance of the individual or duo singing any musical theater song, by May 14. In-person call backs may be scheduled for May 17 and 18. Learn more and submit your registration at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

Creative Greensboro seeks a racially diverse cast, and encourages auditions by Greensboro area performers ages 7 and up. Solo and duet performances will be considered and selected performers will be assigned a piece of music from the planned concert repertoire. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit.

For more information contact Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2974.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.