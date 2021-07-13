News Release: Creative Greensboro Art Exhibition Residency Begins July 23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Art Exhibition Residency Begins July 23

GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2021) – Jonathan Vizcuna will begin his GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency with Creative Greensboro at the Greensboro Cultural Center on July 23. Vizcuna, in partnership with Casa Azul of Greensboro, presents Endangered, a work focused on the wonder and fragility of life on Earth. The residency goes through August 15.

The installation includes sculptural works, visual projections, and organic audio effects to create a tri-dimensional experience. Spanning 200 years, the exhibition reflects the vital relationship between art and natural science. It also highlights art’s pivotal contribution to the legacy of nature conservation, which is now threatened. Vizcuna’s residency will also offer four workshops on the process of making sculptures. Each community workshop is free to attend with no pre-registration required.

Open gallery hours for Endangered at GROW:

Fridays from 4-8 pm

Saturdays and Sundays from 2-6 pm

Free community workshops for Endangered at GROW:

Saturday, July 31 at 3 pm – Artist demonstration, meet the artist, Q&A

Sunday, August 1 at 3 pm – Kids Workshop (ages 7-12), participate in making a miniature sculpture

Saturday, August 7 at 3 pm – Artist demonstration, meet the artist, Q&A

Sunday, August 8 at 3 pm – Kids Workshop (ages 7-12), participate in making a miniature sculpture

GROW is a flexible creative space located at the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center. Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts & culture, awards no-cost residencies of one to four weeks in GROW to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Creative Greensboro welcomes proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. For more information visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.

