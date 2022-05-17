News Release: Creative Greensboro Announces New GROW Residency with Jasmine Best

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Announces New GROW Residency with Jasmine Best

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2022) – From May 31 through June 26, visual artist Jasmine Best will produce a new GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The residency will focus on the creation of large textile works of art using various materials found locally. The work created will explore personal identity and the connection between body, community, and nature.

The residency will include open hours for the public to work alongside Best, which will allow visitors to learn more about fiber arts. Additionally, Best will offer specialized workshops on a variety of topics, including rug tufting, fabric designing, and more. All events are free to attend. Registration is required for the Fabric Plant Making Workshops. Participants can register at CreativeGreensboro.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/creative-greensboro-partners/the-greensboro-cultural-center/greensboro-residency-for-original-works>. The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Event Schedule:

Thursday, June 2, 6-8 pm: Meet the Artist

Friday, June 3, 5-9 pm: First Friday Reception

Saturday, June 4, 1-5 pm: Open Studio Hours

Sunday, June 5, 1-5 pm: Open Studio Hours

Monday, June 6, 1-4 pm: Open Studio Hours

Friday, June 10, 5-8 pm: Rug Tufting Demo

Saturday, June 11, 1-4 pm: Fabric Leaf Making Workshop

Sunday, June 12, 1-6 pm: Fabric Plant Making Workshop (Appointment required)

Monday, June 13, 1-4 pm: Open Studio Hours

Thursday, June 16, 1-4 pm: Open Studio Hours

Friday, June 17, 10 am to 4 pm: Fabric Plant Making Workshop (Appointment required)

Sunday, June 19, 3-6 pm: Exhibit Opening

Friday, June 24, 6-8 pm: Artist Talk

Best is a southern artist who gathers narratives from her Carolinian family and childhood. The North Carolina-based artist uses her memories to create dialogues about the black female identity in the south and in predominantly white spaces. She works with tangible and traditional mediums combined with digital means of art-making. Her work often reflects maternal figures that depict the diversity and qualities that make up the black southern women. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and was recently awarded the Art Business Grant from Artwork Archive.

About GROW

GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of one-to-eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. Creative Greensboro welcomes proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. With a particular interest in supporting residencies that are programmatically diverse and center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income communities, and people who are disabled. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW>.

