News Release: Creative Greensboro Announces GROW Residency with First-Time Collaborating Artists Sachi Dely and Tarilabo Koripamo

Creative Greensboro Announces GROW Residency with First-Time Collaborating Artists Sachi Dely and Tarilabo Koripamo

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2022) – Greensboro-based Indigenous Asian American artist Sachi Dely, in collaboration with Nigerian artist Tarilabo Koripamo, will begin a new residency at GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) at the Greensboro Cultural Center January 10 to February 19. This residency will be their first time collaborating and will feature paintings, prints digital art, and mixed media art, with themes focusing on femininity and nature while bringing awareness to the struggles of Black and Indigenous women.

The residency will feature various events including artist talks, interactive community collages on themes such as nature as well as femininity and masculinity. All events are free to attend with no registration or prior experience required. The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Event Schedule:

* January 14, 5-8 pm: Opening Show

* January 21, 5-8 pm: Artist Talk

* January 26, 5-8 pm: Community Nature Collage

* January 29, 11 am to 2 pm: Community Nature Collage

* February 2, 5-8 pm: Leave Your Mark Participatory Collage

* February 5, 11 am to 2 pm: Leave Your Mark Participatory Collage

* February 9, 5-8 pm: Community Femininity Collage

* February 11, 5-8 pm: Community Femininity Collage

* February 16, 5-8 pm: Artist Talk

* February 19, 11 am to 2 pm: Closing Show

Dely is a 22-year-old painter and mixed media. She is the founder of Chi Art Studio and her work has been showcased in galleries across North Carolina. Koripamo is a 25-year-old mixed media and digital artist based in Lagos, Nigeria. As the founder of Korita LLC, Tarilabo’s work has been seen across the world. Both artists center the reclamation of Black and Indigenous femme bodies in their work.

About GROW

GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of one-to-eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. Creative Greensboro welcomes proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. With a particular interest in supporting residencies that are programmatically diverse and center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income communities, and people who are disabled. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW>.

# # #

