News Release: Creative Greensboro Announces 2023 New Play Project Winner

Creative Greensboro Announces 2023 New Play Project Winner

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2022) – Creative Greensboro has chosen “Nice White Parents 2016” by Tamara Kissane as the winner of the 2023 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award. “Nice White Parents 2016” will be produced by Creative Greensboro in collaboration with the local theatre arts group Scrapmettle Entertainment in January 2023. Information will be available at CreativeGreensboro.com.

The New Play Project has been presented for 29 years with support from the Mark Gilbert Estate, annually awarding a $500 cash prize along with a workshop production of the selected play. More than 17 plays were submitted by North Carolina playwrights this year. The final selection was curated in partnership with Sarah Hankins of Triad Stage, Deonna Kelli Sayed of the North Carolina Writers Network, and Janice Jefferies from Scrapmettle.

Kissane is a playwright, parent, and podcaster based in Durham, NC. She was the 2020 Piedmont Laureate and received Outstanding Contribution to the Arts honor from Chatham Life and Style. Her plays and monologues have been presented by PlayMakers Repertory, University Theater at NC State, Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern, Burning Coal Theatre, Seed Art Share, and Mad Cow Theatre. Through her podcast and production studio, Artist Soapbox<artistsoapbox.org/>, Kissane has produced, written, and directed a variety of audio dramas. Kissane is a co-founder and playwright for the young adult company Curious Theatre Collective.<curioustheatrecollective.com/>

Scrapmettle<www.scrapmettle.net/> is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors, and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances. The company’s work seeks to reveal what’s beneath the surface of the human experience and use that as a learning tool through realistic scenes on stage.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

