News Release: Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle Present Staged Reading of ‘Ona’ June 30

Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle Present Staged Reading of ‘Ona’ June 30

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2021) – Creative Greensboro’s Playwrights Forum, in partnership with Scrapmettle Entertainment, continues the fifth Wednesday staged reading series with Keith Burridge’s “Ona.” Audiences may view this production and participate in the curated feedback session at 7 pm, Wednesday, June 30, on Creative Greensboro’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro>.

“Ona” is a play about Ona Judge, who was enslaved by Martha Washington. She was one of the few enslaved people to successfully escape from the Washingtons. She was prompted to run away upon hearing she was to be Martha’s wedding present to her demanding, quick-tempered granddaughter. Set in the 1790s in Philadelphia, then the US capital, this was a time when hypocritical enslavers uplifted the ideal “all men are created equal.”

Scrapmettle Entertainment is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances. The company’s work seeks to reveal what’s beneath the surface of the human experience and use it as a learning tool through realistic scenes on stage.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro visit its website, www.creativegreensboro.com<file:///C:/Users/20184/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/RHU2VBPA/www.creativegreensboro.com>.

