News Release: Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle Blueprints Present ‘Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree’ October 16-17

Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle Blueprints Present

‘Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree’ October 16-17

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will present the children’s play “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke at 2:30 and 6 pm, Saturday, October 16 and at 2 pm, Sunday October 17 in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.

“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” is an exciting exploration of Haitian folklore and culture that the whole family will love and learn from. Shape-changing magicians, elephants and even a two-headed dragon spin tales of wonder and sing songs to help us all learn why we “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree!”

Creative Greensboro has given children the opportunity to explore the imaginative world of theater for 53 years. “Our program participants are instilled with the knowledge that the practice of theater includes all creative disciplines. By emphasizing process over product, we create the space for a successful journey in art and in life,” said Todd Fisher, performing arts coordinator for Creative Greensboro.

Kerrie Mubarrak, CEO of Scrapmettle, said “Scrapmettle is excited to be in theater space with children again with Creative Greensboro. ‘Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree’ is a story that lets us explore the culture of Haiti through storytelling, costumes, the design of the set and language. We always like to work with material that lets children experience culture through art. It’s an opportunity to stretch their talent and their perspectives at the same time.”

Scrapmettle Entertainment<www.scrapmettle.net/> is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances. The company’s work seeks to reveal what’s beneath the surface of the human experience and use it as a learning tool through realistic scenes on stage.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

