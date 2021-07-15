News Release: Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre Present Finding Shakespeare

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre Present Finding Shakespeare

Greensboro, NC (July 15, 2021) – Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre present Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard at 7 pm July 29-31 and at 2 pm August 1. All performances will be at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Space for this interactive experience is limited and tickets, though free, must be reserved in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com or by calling 336-373-2974. Donations are requested in support of drama programming at Creative Greensboro. Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask indoors.

Like Waldo and Carmen Sandiego, sometimes Shakespeare can be elusive. If you’ve been to high school, you probably know something about Romeo and Juliet, but what about all those other plays? Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame have assembled a cast of 25 actors ages 13-75 and have been rehearsing for five weeks to bring Finding Shakespeare to life. Audience members will be placed in small groups and travel to multiple performance locations in and around the Greensboro Cultural Center to discover and interact with short scenes. This format is fast-paced and funny, sensational and surprising.

Guided by the original practices and direct address techniques practiced at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, Goodly Frame Theatre consistently models innovative staging choices that open minds and challenge typical conceptions about the relationships between texts, actors, and audiences.

Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.