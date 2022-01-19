News Release: Creative Greensboro and Glenwood Artist-in-Residence Harry Turfle Invite the Community to Celebrate the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro and Glenwood Artist-in-Residence Harry Turfle Invite the Community to Celebrate the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program

GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2021) – The community is invited to celebrate basketball court mural “Taking Flight” at 2 pm, Saturday, January 29 at Steelman Park, 925 Highland Ave. This mural is one of three pieces created this past November during Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, a five-month long community-engaged arts residency led by Glenwood resident and Artist-in-Residence Harry Turfle. At this event, Turfle will hold a free-throw contest for youth and adults ages 7 and up. Prizes will include t-shirts and basketballs.

Creative Greensboro launched the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program last June in three neighborhoods to broaden and diversify arts opportunities through artist-led and community-informed, participatory arts-related programming that occurs close to home. Residents from Kings Forest, Dudley Heights and Glenwood chose artists to lead the effort in their neighborhoods, which includes at least one major culminating visual art project.

Glenwood residents chose artist Turfle to lead their community’s residency program. From June through November of 2021, Turfle brought arts activities and community dialogue to The People’s Market, Glenwood’s National Night Out, the annual Juneteenth celebration and the Glenwood Fun Fest. He also held community drawing, discussion and visioning sessions at the Glenwood Recreation Center to choose the locations for the residency’s culminating art projects and get input on the final designs. During these sessions, neighbors decided to create two crosswalk murals on Grove Street at the intersection of Grove and Glenwood, and a basketball court mural at Steelman Park. All three artworks were installed in November 2021 by Turfle, local artists and community volunteers. The crosswalk art pieces are entitled “Zigzag” and “Argyle.”

“Glenwood is my home, and also home to an amazing group of creative spirits and free thinkers. It’s been a nurturing environment and one of the most diverse places in Greensboro,” said Turfle. “Collaborating at places like the People’s Market and the Glenwood Recreation Center created a special community where neighbors shared their dreams and hopes for a better future. We created the artwork together from these conversations, experiences, and drawing sessions. It feels like the beginning of the next exciting chapter for Glenwood.”

Ryan Deal, the City’s chief creative economy Officer and head of Creative Greensboro, said, “What we saw happen in Glenwood exemplified the heart of the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program. Harry creatively engaged his neighbors where they gather in Glenwood, and invited them to special sessions for deeper dialogue and art-making. The colorful, culminating art projects illustrate unity in diversity, and were created in partnership with people who will play on the court and walk on the crosswalks.”

The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program was made possible by the City of Greensboro US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, with support from Creative Greensboro, and the Parks & Recreation, Libraries & Museum and Transportation departments

