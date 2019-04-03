News Release: Craft Recreation Center Hosts Free Girls Basketball Clinic April 23 to June 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Craft Recreation Center Hosts Free Girls Basketball Clinic April 23 to June 14
GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will host a girls basketball clinic from 6-7:15 pm every Tuesday and Friday from April 23 to June 14 at Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. This program is free for girls 9-15. Register on site.
Participants will learn how to reach their full potential through this confidence-building basketball clinic. Coaches will provide expert training in a fun, safe and disciplined environment to produce positive results. The clinic’s goals are to increase girls’ basketball skills and game knowledge.
For more information, contact Craft Recreation Center Director Willette Middleton at 336-373-2922.
