News Release: Court Ruling Allows 301 Fisher Park Circle to be Used as Tourist Home

Court Ruling Allows 301 Fisher Park Circle to be Used as Tourist Home

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019) – Thursday, November 14, Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan ruled that the Greensboro Zoning Commission should issue a Special Use Permit to the owners of the historic Julian Price House, 301 Fisher Park Circle, to operate the house as a bed and breakfast. The ruling overturned the commission’s May 20 permit denial, which then resulted in the house’s owners filing an appeal in Superior Court.

In reversing the commission’s decision, Morgan concluded that there was no “competent or material evidence” as to why the property owners’ request for the Special Use Permit did not meet requirements.

According to Deputy City Attorney Terri Jones, the Zoning Commission will comply with the judge’s order and take official action to approve the Special Use Permit at its November 18 meeting. The permit approval will include the following conditions:

1. The property owner of the subject property shall maintain guest records in compliance with Greensboro’s Code of Ordinances Section 1311 and make those records available to the City’s Zoning Administrator upon request.

2. Required parking for this use shall be located onsite.

3. There shall be no DJs, musical bands, amplified speakers or amplified instruments outdoors at any time or indoors after 10 pm.

Learn more about the City’s additional standards for Tourist Homes/Bed and Breakfasts in the City’s Land Development Ordinance<online.encodeplus.com/regs/greensboro-nc/doc-viewer.aspx?secid=876&keywords=Bed%2Cbreakfast#secid-353>.

