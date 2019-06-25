News Release: Court Rules City Can Release Body-Worn Camera Footage

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn Jr.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Court Rules City Can Release Body-Worn Camera Footage

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2019) – Upon the request of Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott, Guilford County Superior Court Judge Susan Bray ruled the City may release the body-worn camera footage of the Greensboro Police Department’s involvement with Aaron Michael Andrews on June 17.

The compilation and supplemental body-worn camera footage is available on the City of Greensboro’s website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/gpd-cases/-fsiteid-1>.

Greensboro City Council members have viewed the footage in small groups.

