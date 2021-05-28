News Release: Country Park Construction, Loop Road Closure Begins June 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

Country Park Construction, Loop Road Closure Begins June 21

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2021) – The $4.8 million Battleground Parks District construction at Country Park is about to begin. To support this next phase of development, the Nathaniel Greene Drive loop through the park will permanently close to motor vehicle traffic beginning Monday, June 21. Residents are advised to leave their motor vehicles at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, while they enjoy Country Park. The loop road with remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians during construction.

City voters approved Parks and Recreation bonds in 2016 to redevelop one of the City’s busiest parks as part of the joint tourism campaign, the Battleground Parks District. The project will add Parks and Recreation’s first zipline over Sloan Lake, skywalk pathways in the trees, a new promenade area for events, an additional picnic shelter, and restrooms. The dog park will be moved near the Lawndale Drive park entrance, next to a new ADA accessible parking area.

The loop road currently only allows motor vehicle traffic on weekdays.

“Country Park’s loop road is beloved by cyclists, athletes, and nature walkers. Setting aside this car-less space will preserve this urban oasis for pedestrians, bikes, strollers, and mobility devices even as we add more attractions and expect annual visits to increase,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “Residents are going to love the final results.”

Residents who use mobility devices and have accessibility concerns may contact the Country Park staff at 336-430-6562 during park hours.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2022. The park will remain open during construction. Residents who want to avoid the construction are encouraged to download the free Piedmont Discovery mobile app<www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com/> to search other parks in Greensboro and throughout Guilford County.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.