News Release: Councilperson Kennedy Hosts District 5 Community Conversation on August 12

Councilperson Kennedy Hosts District 5 Community Conversation on August 12

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2019) – Greensboro City Council At-Large representative, Michelle Kennedy is hosting a “Community Conversation” from 5:30-7 pm, Monday, August 12 at the Elizabeth Pizza’s, 1218-G Bridford Parkway. This community conversation provides the opportunity for residents to drop in, have a a bite to eat and talk with Councilperson Kennedy in a casual atmosphere.

