News Release: Councilperson Kennedy Hosts District 4 Community Conversation on July 8

Councilperson Kennedy Hosts District 4 Community Conversation on July 8

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2019) – Greensboro City Council At-Large representative Michelle Kennedy is hosting a “Community Conversation” from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Monday, July 8, at Jam’s Deli, 5707 W. Friendly Ave. This community conversation provides the opportunity for residents to drop in, have a cup of coffee and talk with Kennedy in a casual atmosphere.

