News Release: Councilmember Abuzuaiter Sponsors Symposium and Resource Fair at the International Advisory Committee Elections on March 23

Councilmember Abuzuaiter Sponsors Symposium and Resource Fair at the International Advisory Committee Elections on March 23

GREENSBORO, NC (March 7, 2019) – Greensboro City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter is sponsoring a symposium and resource fair at the International Advisory Committee’s (IAC) election on Saturday, March 24 at the Greensboro Coliseum Terrace, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Parking is free and accessible. The IAC serves as the liaison from the international community to the Human Relations Commission and City of Greensboro.

The symposium workshops run from 10:30 am to noon and from 2-3:30 pm. Attendees can learn more about important health, wellness and life-saving services the City and Guilford County offer. Workshops are being offered in Spanish, French, Arabic, Swahili, Kinyarwanda, Nepali and more.

“We encourage our international community and community at large all to come out and join us on March 23,” said City Council member and IAC liaison Abuzuaiter. “This is a valuable resource as it provides information and education on customs and practices to our international community. We work to help them with policies, procedures and barriers that present a challenge and make recommendations to the Human Relations Commission and the City Council.”

Attendees can also vote in the third biennial IAC election. No photo ID is required. To vote, one must be a high school student or older and a resident of Greensboro.

IAC leadership and Human Relations Department staff will be at the event, along with Councilmember Abuzuaiter.

For more information on the event, contact the City’s Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

