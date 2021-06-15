News Release: Council Approves Donation of New Safety Town at Barber Park

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Council Approves Donation of New Safety Town at Barber Park

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2021) – At the June 15 City Council meeting, the Greensboro City Council unanimously voted to accept and approve the donation of a turn-key construction and installation of a Safety Town space at Barber Park. The Safety Town space will be located in a cleared area between the Barber Park Event Center and shelters and sprayground, adjacent to an existing walking trail at the park.

The Greensboro Police Foundation and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, along with several community partners spearheaded the process of getting the new Safety Town project started. The cost is estimated to be approximately $350,000-$375,000 for a complete, turn-key facility. At this time funds are being raised by the Police Foundation and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

Once the remaining funds have been secured and a build date finalized, the Greensboro Police Department will begin hosting community meetings in conjunction with Nat Greene Kiwanis, and city leaders to get input from the community on programming for the new Safety Town space.

Safety Town is a community of scaled-down buildings and roadways used as an outdoor classroom for teaching children lessons about traffic safey, strangers, the dangers of drugs, and gun safety. The program is a partnership between the Greensboro Police Department and the Nat Greene Kwanis Club that has endured approximately 40 years.

Safety Town at Barber Park demonstrates the continued partnership and collaboration between Greensboro Police and Parks and Recreation Departments to support the City’s commitment to leveraging and prioritizing investment for residents in the communities where they live.

