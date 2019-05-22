News Release: Cops on Top Fundraiser May 24

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

“Cops on Top” Ask for Donations to Special Olympics

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2019) – Don’t be alarmed when you see Greensboro police officers perched on the rooftop of the Brassfield Chick Fil-A later this week. It’s the return of “Cops on Top”, a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. On Friday, May 24, from 7:30 am – 6 pm, police and non-sworn employees will be at the Chick Fil-A at the Brassfield Shopping Center, 3703 Battleground Ave., asking customers to contribute to this worthwhile organization. Stop by for breakfast or lunch and donate. 100 percent of the raised funds go to Special Olympics.

This is the tenth year that the Greensboro Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil-A for “Cops on Top”. “Cops on Top” is one of several fundraisers members of GPD participate in to support Special Olympics North Carolina. Law enforcement agencies across the nation are the primary sponsors of Special Olympics, a non-profit group that organizes sporting training and competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics North Carolina is one of the largest programs worldwide with nearly 40,000 registered athletes, per its webpage.

