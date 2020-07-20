News Release: Cool Off at Greensboro Community Hose Down

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2864

Cool Off at Greensboro Community Hose Down

GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2020) – The City Parks and Recreation and Fire departments will host the Greensboro Community Hose Down 2-4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 28 to August 13 at local recreation centers. This pop-up sprayground is free, so come beat the heat.

A limit of 25 people will be allowed to play at one time with a rotation of every 15 minutes if capacity is reached. Visitors should stay six-feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household while they play and wear a face covering while waiting to go into the spray area.

Event Dates and Locations

* Tuesday, July 28, Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

* Thursday, July 30, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.

* Tuesday, August 4, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

* Thursday, August 6, Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.

* Tuesday, August 11, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

* Thursday, August 13, Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.