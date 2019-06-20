News Release: Construction Closes Two Downtown Roads on June 21 and 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7245
Construction Closes Two Downtown Roads on June 21 and 22
GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2019) – Abe Brenner Place, between N. Elm Street and Summit Avenue, will be closed from 7 am to 4:30 pm on Friday, June 21 for the set-up of a crane.
From 9-11 am on Saturday, June 22, Edgeworth Street, between Friendly Avenue and Bellemeade Street, will also be closed for crane set-up. Drivers should avoid both areas
