News Release: Community Invited to GCAMP Research Report and Preliminary Strategies Event on September 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sarah Healy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3763

Community Invited to GCAMP Research Report and Preliminary Strategies Event on September 12

GREENSBORO, NC (August 28, 2018) – The community is invited to hear the initial findings from community outreach efforts and preliminary strategies for the Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan (GCAMP), presented by the consultants. The community will also be asked to participate and have the opportunity to offer feedback from 5:30 – 7 pm, Wednesday, September 12, at the Union Square Auditorium, 124 E. Gate City Blvd.

After months of gathering information through discussion groups, stakeholder interviews, community engagement events and a survey, the consultants have prepared a research summary and strategy outline for the plan. During this event, they will share the research summary and how it informs the set of strategies for growing and strengthening the arts and culture in Greensboro.

The public will be asked to give their feedback on the findings. The consultants will use this feedback when they present the “Creative Greensboro: Cultural Arts Master Plan” to City Council.

For more information, visit the Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan website . If you lead a Greensboro arts group, help the City create a comprehensive inventory of arts and culture organizations by providing your information online .

# # #

Sarah Healy, Internal Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3763

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.