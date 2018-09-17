News Release: Community Invited to GCAMP Initial Findings and Preliminary Strategies Event September 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sarah Healy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3763

Community Invited to GCAMP Initial Findings and Preliminary Strategies Event September 26

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – The community is invited to a presentation and feedback session on the initial findings and preliminary recommendations for the Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan (GCAMP). The Cultural Planning Group (CPG), consultants selected for the project, will make a short presentation and facilitate an interactive session to respond to the community findings and draft recommendations. The event is scheduled from 5:30 – 7 pm, Wednesday, September 26, at the Union Square Auditorium, 124 E. Gate City Blvd.

After months of gathering information through discussion groups, stakeholder interviews, community engagement events and a survey, the consultants have prepared a research summary and strategy outline for the plan. During the event, they will share the research summary and how it informs the set of strategies for growing and strengthening the arts and culture in Greensboro.

The public will be asked to participate in providing feedback through a discussion and an opportunity to respond through instant polling. The consultants will incorporate community feedback in preparing the final recommendations for “Creative Greensboro: Cultural Arts Master Plan.” This plan will be presented to the GCAMP Task Force and to City Council later this fall.

If you lead a Greensboro arts group, help the City create a comprehensive inventory of arts and culture organizations by providing your information online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/residents/online-forms/gcamp-form>. For more information, visit the Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/greensboro-cultural-arts-master-plan-gcamp>.

# # #

Sarah Healy, Internal Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3763

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.