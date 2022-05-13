News Release: Commission on the Status of Women Presents Mental Health in Education Program at Virtual Monthly Meeting May 24

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Liz Lennon

Commission on the Status of Women Presents Mental Health in Education Program at Virtual Monthly Meeting May 24

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2022) – The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm, Tuesday, May 24. This month’s meeting will feature a Mental Health in Education program with guest speakers Guilford County Schools (GCS) teacher Jasmine Crump and GCS Mental Health Coordinator Andrea Thompson. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/86892249073?pwd=NGJVazB3VU1jYkt5UWNzZjBzY3lpUT09>, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

Pandemic-related stressors impacted the education experience for students, parents and teachers. Participants will learn how GCS students were affected and how staff is working to address mental health needs.

The mission of the Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro.

