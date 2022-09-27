News Release: Commission on the Status of Women Hosts Purple Tree Lighting on October 4

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

Commission on the Status of Women Hosts Purple Tree Lighting on October 4

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2022) – The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) hosts its Purple Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesday, October 4 in front of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. The eighth-annual event recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness month. It also remembers victims of domestic violence, lifts up survivors, and honors advocates who work to end it.

This year’s tree-lighting is titled, “Raising Our Voices: The Experiences of Youth in Domestic Violence,” and features remarks by Family Justice Center volunteers Alan Davenport and Jazmyne Lee. The college students will offer a perspective of young people affected by domestic violence. The program will also provide practical ways to promote early intervention as the most effective way to ease the impact of exposure.

The Guilford County Justice Center, Parks and Recreation’s Greensboro Youth Council, and the Greensboro Police Department are co-sponsors of the outdoor event, which is free and open to the public.

CSW’s mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro. Learn more about the Commission at www.greensboro-nc.gov/csw. Contact Jodie Stanley in the Human Rights Department at 336-412-5748 for more information.

