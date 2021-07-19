News Release: Commission on the Status of Women Hosts Monthly Meeting Online July 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commission on the Status of Women Hosts Monthly Meeting Online July 27

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2021) – The Commission on the Status of Women will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Tuesday, July 27.

Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/86892249073?pwd=NGJVazB3VU1jYkt5UWNzZjBzY3lpUT09>. The meeting ID is 868 9224 9073 and the password is 281168. To join the meeting by phone dial 929-205-6099.

