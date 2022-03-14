News Release: Commission on the Status of Women Holds Monthly Meeting Online March 29

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Love Jones

Commission on the Status of Women Holds Monthly Meeting Online March 29

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2022) – The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm, Tuesday, March 29. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/86892249073?pwd=NGJVazB3VU1jYkt5UWNzZjBzY3lpUT09>, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073. To join the meeting by phone, dial 929-205-6099.

The mission of the Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro.

