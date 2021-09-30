News Release: College Road and W. Market Street Road Work Scheduled Through October 4-9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

College Road and W. Market Street Road Work Scheduled Through October 4-9

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2021) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, October 4, various lanes of Guilford College Road and W. Market Street will be closed for paving. Specific sections include:

* Guilford College Road between W. Market Street and Hackney Road

* College Road between W. Market Street and Guida Drive

* W. Market Street between Meadowood Street and Friendway Road.

The work will continue daily from 9 am to 4 pm until Saturday, October 9, weather permitting.

Then, from 7 am to 5 pm Saturday, October 9, the intersection of Guilford College Road and W. Market Street will be closed to through-traffic and left turns. Right turns immediately before the intersection will remain open. This work also involves paving and is dependent on weather.

Motorists are urged to avoid this area or expect delays.

