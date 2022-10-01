News Release: City’s Solid Waste Transfer Station Closed October 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City’s Solid Waste Transfer Station Closed October 1

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2022) – The City of Greensboro’s Solid Waste Transfer Station, located at 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd., will be closed on Saturday, October 1, due to complications from Hurricane Ian. Regular operations are expected to resume on Monday, October 3.

