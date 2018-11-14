News Release: City’s Response to Press Conference Regarding Marcus Smith

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

City’s Response to Press Conference Regarding Marcus Smith

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2018) – In response to today’s news conference regarding the in-custody death of Marcus Deon Smith, the City’s position is as follows:

* Per Greensboro Police Department policy, the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct an independent investigation.

* The Guilford County District Attorney’s office forwarded a letter to the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) indicating, based on the information collected by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), pending its final report, there was no criminal liability with the police actions concerning this incident. The district attorney’s office states the officers acted at all times within the scope of their duties and with justification under all applicable laws.

* The SBI final report is not complete, but the position of the district attorney’s office is there is sufficient evidence to support its decision related to the officers’ actions.

* A GPD internal review was completed and no violations of policy were found.

The loss of any member of the community is unfortunate. The City of Greensboro has a process for residents to bring concerns to the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission. The commission is tasked with reviewing criminal justice issues and working closely with the Greensboro Police Department.

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

