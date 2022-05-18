News Release: City’s M/WBE Compliance Officer Selected for Software Company Award

CITY OF GREENSBORO Media Contact: Debby Davis
City’s M/WBE Compliance Officer Selected for Software Company Award
GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2022) – During a conference last week, Allison Staton, compliance officer with the City’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise<www.greensboro-nc.gov/business/minority-and-women-s-business-enterprise> (M/WBE), was presented a 2022 Superstar Award for her office’s advancements with its B2Gnow<b2gnow.com/> management software.
The company, B2Gnow, held its annual user training conference in Arizona under the theme of “DRIVE 2022” (diversity, representation, inclusion, value and equity). During the event, customers were invited to share best practices in using their B2Gnow software, challenges faced in their industry, ways the software could be improved, and more.
B2Gnow’s Nick Esposito, account director assigned to the City of Greensboro, nominated Staton for the award. “Allison was instrumental in hosting B2Gnow and other North Carolina agencies, healthcare, and higher education representatives in Greensboro for a Lunch-n-Learn event on April 5,” he says. “She’s a remarkable ally to B2Gnow and went above and beyond in her advocacy for the event and our software suite.”
Since January 2020, the City’s M/WBE program has used B2Gnow as its cloud-based software system to monitor, track and report supplier diversity and small business program data.
