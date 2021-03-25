News Release: City’s Cindy Blue Receives 2020 Kavanagh Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City’s Cindy Blue Receives 2020 Kavanagh Award

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s Cindy Blue received the 2020 Kavanagh Award from the Greensboro Builder’s Association at its March 24 annual meeting for her ongoing commitment and support of affordable housing. Blue, the division manager for the Neighborhood Development Department’s Housing Services, led the Storm Recover Alliance’s rehab and construction team comprised of City staff, local non-profits and developers to rebuild neighborhoods impacted by the tornado in east Greensboro in 2018. To date, more than 55 homes have been repaired and 20 new homes built.

