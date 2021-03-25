News Release: City’s Cindy Blue Receives 2020 Kavanagh Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City’s Cindy Blue Receives 2020 Kavanagh Award
GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s Cindy Blue received the 2020 Kavanagh Award from the Greensboro Builder’s Association at its March 24 annual meeting for her ongoing commitment and support of affordable housing. Blue, the division manager for the Neighborhood Development Department’s Housing Services, led the Storm Recover Alliance’s rehab and construction team comprised of City staff, local non-profits and developers to rebuild neighborhoods impacted by the tornado in east Greensboro in 2018. To date, more than 55 homes have been repaired and 20 new homes built.
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.