News Release: City’s 2019 “Imagine a Day Without Water” Campaign Takes Social Twist

City’s 2019 “Imagine a Day Without Water” Campaign Takes Social Twist

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2019) This month, the City is once again participating in the annual national “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign by putting a spin on its challenge to residents to use no water on that day, October 23.

WKZL radio personality Katie Tesh from the Jared and Katie in the Morning show will see what a waterless day is like at work and at home with her two kids, both under five. Her challenges, stories of compromises, and frustrating, but laughable moments will be posted on WKZL’s website and social media sites, as well as her personal social media sites.

Plunging into the challenge also is WGHP Fox 8 news that will video part of Tesh’s day for live broadcast on its channel throughout the day on October 23 and on its social media channels.

The City’s Water Resources Department is also producing a short video about a regular resident of a city anywhere in the US who has to stumble through a day without water because of a

fictitious city issue. The video will be accessible on the City’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC<www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC>, and on its day without water Web page, www.greensboro-nc.gov/ValueWater<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ValueWater>, as well as on social media.

Although light-hearted, the challenge to voluntarily experience a day without water is the reason for the October 23 recognition – to educate people about how water is essential, the challenges facing water and wastewater systems, and the need for investment in those systems.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ValueWater<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ValueWater> to learn more about why water resources professionals say no one should take water service for granted. Also on that Web page are ways to limit your own use of water on October 23 when going about your usual day.

“The City challenges you to go a day without water,” says Steve Drew, Water Resources director. “Then see if the value of this resource has more of an impact on you after that day.”

