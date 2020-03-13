News Release: City to Modify Operating Hours in Response to COVID-19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City to Modify Operating Hours in Response to COVID-19

Greensboro, NC (March 13, 2020) – The City of Greensboro will modify its operating hours effective Monday, March 16, to Monday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm for the week of March 16-20.

Residents are encouraged to avoid visiting City facilities, instead using other methods of handling City business, such as by phone, email, postal mail, etc. Concern for our community and employees is the City’s priority.

“We continue to follow the guidance of State and Federal officials, as we evaluate our operations and services. We are cancelling all non-essential City-sponsored public events.” said City Manager David Parrish.

Additionally, the City is suspending interruption to past due water service accounts, through the end of March.

The City continues to follow recommended precautions and proactive measures to promote the safety of our residents and employees, by increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing common areas, restrooms, and gathering areas at all City facilities.

Visit the City’s COVID-19 webpage, www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19> for the latest news, cancelations, and service changes.

For updated information and facts about the COVID-19 virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)<www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2Fabout%2Findex.html> website.

