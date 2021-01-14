News Release: City to Modify Operating Hours in Response to COVID-19 Rates

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City to Modify Operating Hours in Response to COVID-19 Rates

Greensboro, NC (January 14, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is modifying operating hours of some facilities beginning Tuesday, January 19, to Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 3 pm for the immediate future.

“Following the holidays, Guilford County has seen a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases and a steady climb in the positivity rate. Because of this, it is imperative we reduce our operating hours and limit exposure for both our residents and our City staff,” said City Manager David Parrish. “This allows many City employees to reduce contact and helps create a safer environment. Residents will not see any change to our services during this time, and we will continue doing everything we can to keep our residents and staff healthy and safe.”

Residents are encouraged to avoid visiting City facilities that require indoor interactions. Instead, the public can use other methods of handling City business, such as by website, phone, email, postal mail, etc.

The City’s trash and recycling collections will continue under the current operating schedule. The Water Resources and Parks and Recreation departments, along with Workforce Development, will also continue with current schedules. The Greensboro Police Department will also limit its public facilities to the City’s operating hours of 10 am to 3 pm for the public. This will limit GPD substations and headquarters to allowing walk-ins during this time.

The Greensboro Public Library branches will continue offering computer services, by appointment, during the reduced hours for non-recreational computer use. Each branch will offer curbside pickup for holds. The Central Library Branch will provide Grab & Go library service during the reduced hours. Customers will be allowed to place up to 10 items on hold on the Library website or by calling a branch, and pick them up at their neighborhood branch.

Visit the City’s COVID-19 webpage, www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19> for the latest news, vaccine information, and service changes.

For updated information and facts about the COVID-19 virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)<www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2Fabout%2Findex.html> and the NC Department of Health and Human Services Covid-19<covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard> website.

