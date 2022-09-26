News Release: City to Host Last Two Input Sessions for Police Chief on September 28

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
City to Host Last Two Input Sessions for Police Chief on September 28
GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2022) – The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, September 28, to aid in the search for the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to offer input, suggestions, and engage in the process. The sessions are as follows:
* Wednesday, September 28, 5-6:30 pm – Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.
* Wednesday, September 28, 7-8:30 pm – Ruth Wicker Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.
