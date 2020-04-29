News Release: City to Begin Modified Yard Waste Collection Service May 4

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott
City to Begin Modified Yard Waste Collection Service May 4
GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2020) – Beginning Monday, May 4, the City of Greensboro will begin providing a modified yard waste collection service to residents every other week. The modified service will adhere to social distancing guidelines by having one employee per truck instead of two. Residents are asked to limit their yard waste to a total of 10 bags, bundles or cans. Please keep bundles and limbs to five feet or less, and cans and bags to less than 50 pounds.
The new collection schedule will provide yard waste pickup every other week on the following schedule during the month of May:
IF YOUR GARBAGE COLLECTION DAY IS…
HAVE YOUR YARD WASTE AT THE CURB BY 7 AM ON…
YOUR YARD WASTE WILL BE COLLECTED BY 7 PM BY…
Monday
Monday, May 4
Wednesday, May 6
Tuesday
Monday, May 11
Wednesday, May 13
Thursday
Thursday, May 7
Saturday, May 9
Friday
Thursday, May 14
Saturday, May 16
IF YOUR GARBAGE COLLECTION DAY IS…
HAVE YOUR YARD WASTE AT THE CURB BY 7 AM ON…
YOUR YARD WASTE WILL BE COLLECTED BY 7 PM BY…
Monday
Monday, May 18
Wednesday, May 20
Tuesday
Tuesday, May 26
Wednesday, May 28
Thursday
Thursday, May 21
Saturday, May 23
Friday
Thursday, May 28
Saturday, May 30
The City will evaluate the program during May in order to determine June yard waste collection dates.
The White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., will continue to allow residents in cars, vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers to dispose of yard waste at no cost. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 7:50 am to 3 pm, and Saturday 7 am to 1 pm. Dump trucks and dump trailers will continue to be charged by the ton.
For more information, call the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489.
