News Release: City to Begin Modified Yard Waste Collection Service May 4

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7612

City to Begin Modified Yard Waste Collection Service May 4

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2020) – Beginning Monday, May 4, the City of Greensboro will begin providing a modified yard waste collection service to residents every other week. The modified service will adhere to social distancing guidelines by having one employee per truck instead of two. Residents are asked to limit their yard waste to a total of 10 bags, bundles or cans. Please keep bundles and limbs to five feet or less, and cans and bags to less than 50 pounds.

The new collection schedule will provide yard waste pickup every other week on the following schedule during the month of May:

IF YOUR GARBAGE COLLECTION DAY IS…

HAVE YOUR YARD WASTE AT THE CURB BY 7 AM ON…

YOUR YARD WASTE WILL BE COLLECTED BY 7 PM BY…

Monday

Monday, May 4

Wednesday, May 6

Tuesday

Monday, May 11

Wednesday, May 13

Thursday

Thursday, May 7

Saturday, May 9

Friday

Thursday, May 14

Saturday, May 16

IF YOUR GARBAGE COLLECTION DAY IS…

HAVE YOUR YARD WASTE AT THE CURB BY 7 AM ON…

YOUR YARD WASTE WILL BE COLLECTED BY 7 PM BY…

Monday

Monday, May 18

Wednesday, May 20

Tuesday

Tuesday, May 26

Wednesday, May 28

Thursday

Thursday, May 21

Saturday, May 23

Friday

Thursday, May 28

Saturday, May 30

The City will evaluate the program during May in order to determine June yard waste collection dates.

The White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., will continue to allow residents in cars, vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers to dispose of yard waste at no cost. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 7:50 am to 3 pm, and Saturday 7 am to 1 pm. Dump trucks and dump trailers will continue to be charged by the ton.

For more information, call the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489.

