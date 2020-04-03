News Release: City Suspends Code Compliance Civil Penalties and Reinspection Fees

[A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Troy Powell

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2208

City Suspends Code Compliance Civil Penalties and Reinspection Fees

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2020) – Effective immediately, the City’s Code Compliance Division<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/code-compliance> is waiving the accrual of civil penalties and assessment of reinspection fees associated with active residential and non-residential code cases. Also, no new civil penalties and reinspection fees will be assessed. These changes, instituted due to COVID-19 concerns, will be in effect until further notice.

City Code Compliance Inspectors will continue to conduct required inspections to make sure conditions of structures are safe. However, when working in areas where it may be difficult to maintain six feet of social distancing, Code Compliance Inspectors may request the area be cleared of occupants.

Property owners and contractors are still allowed to make repairs and perform maintenance on structures since the state has declared these as essential infrastructure functions.

“The temporary suspension of penalties and the daily accrual of those charges, as well as reinspection fees, allows everyone to stay safe without adding additional financial burdens to property owners, landlords, and business owners during this pandemic,” says Stan Wilson, director of the Neighborhood Development Department.

Questions? Call Code Compliance, a division of Neighborhood Development, from 10 am to 3 pm Mondays through Fridays at 336-373-2111.

