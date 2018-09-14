News Release: City Suspends All Trash and Recycling Collections for Friday, September 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Suspends All Trash and Recycling Collections for Friday, September 14

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is suspending all collection service for Friday, September 14. No trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulk service collection will take place. Friday routes will be collected on Monday, September 17. Monday routes will be collected Tuesday, September 18. Tuesday routes will be collected Wednesday, September 19. Thursday and Friday routes will remain the same.

The Great Oak Landfill, near Asheboro, NC, where the City disposes its municipal solid waste, has closed today due to high winds.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd., will remain open today, Friday, September 14 until 6 pm. It will be closed Saturday, September 15.

The White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., will remain open normal hours Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15.

