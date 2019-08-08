News Release: City Street Resurfacing Begins August 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Street Resurfacing Begins August 12

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2019) – The City is beginning a round of street resurfacing Monday morning, August 12, at the locations listed below. These jobs are expected to be complete by the end of the day Friday, August 16, weather permitting.

* Baylor Street between Pisgah Church Road and Peppervine Trail

* Dellwood Drive between W. Cone Boulevard and Sunset Drive

* Fernwood Drive between Battleground Avenue and Hawthorne Street

* Kemp Road between Starmount Drive and Friendly Avenue

Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas or expect delays traveling through the work zones.

