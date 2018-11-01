News Release: City Seeks Requests for Qualifications from Development Firms for Joint Recreation Center-Library Project

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Seeks Requests for Qualifications from Development Firms for Joint Recreation Center-Library Project

GREENSBORO, NC (October xx, 2018) – The City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Public Libraries are requesting statements of qualifications from development firms for a design plan that will combine the Windsor Community Recreation Center and Vance Chavis Library. Submissions are due December 14.

“This is an exciting opportunity to offer a unique facility that will serve both the recreational and lifelong learning needs of this community, all under one roof,” said Libraries Director Brigitte Blanton. “We look forward to this new collaboration with Parks and Recreation.”

The project will be funded with 2016 voter-approved bonds. Windsor Center was built in 1965. Vance Chavis, built in 1972, is the second oldest library in the system.

“This collaboration will allow us to create transformational experiences for the community by enhancing and expanding services and programs, while offering them in a more convenient and accessible manner,” said Nasha McCray, Parks and Recreation Director. “We are excited to partner with the Libraries and the community to create a destination where residents and visitors can connect with recreation, health and wellness, and lifelong learning but also with other City services and each other.”

The chosen firm will be expected to work closely with the public, City staff, City Council, and City boards and committees to create a design and construction plan that will provide the community with a unique destination.

Important Deadlines and Dates:

* Pre-Proposal Meeting: 9 am, followed by a networking event for MWBE businesses<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=40650> at 10 am, November 19, Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

* Qualifications Due: December 20

* Contract Award/Notice to Proceed: March 2019

* Design Plan Complete: December 2019

Download the request for qualifications online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=40648>. For more information, contact Planning and Project Development Division Manager Shawna Tillery at Shawna.tillery@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Shawna.tillery@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7808.

