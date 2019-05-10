News Release: City Seeks Public Comment on Draft ‘Good Repair’ Ordinance for Non-residential Buildings/Structures

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
City Seeks Public Comment on Draft ‘Good Repair’ Ordinance
for Non-residential Buildings/Structures
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10 2019) – Residents are invited to comment on this proposed “Good Repair” amendment<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=42414> to the City’s Code of Ordinances (Chapter 11 – Housing Code). The proposed ordinance amendment adds property maintenance, sanitation and safety standards for non-residential buildings and structures. Deadline to submit comments is Monday, June 3.
Attend this drop-in public information session to discuss the proposed ordinance amendment:
4:30-7 pm Wednesday, May 15
Tannenbaum Room, Greensboro Central Library
219 N. Church St.
You may also e-mail your comments to GoodRepair@greensboro-nc.gov or send them in writing to Attn. Cynthia Blue, City of Greensboro, PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402-3136.
Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GoodRepair<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GoodRepair>.
The proposed Good Repair ordinance amendment, which would adopt the International Property Maintenance Code, provides a minimum standard for maintenance, sanitation, and safety for non-residential buildings or structures located within the City limits. The ordinance also outlines the investigation and enforcement process to bring non-residential buildings and structures into compliance.
