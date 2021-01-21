News Release: City Seeks Input on Energy Goals and Strategies for a More Equitable Greensboro

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Seeks Input on Energy Goals and Strategies for a More Equitable Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2021) – Interested in sharing your ideas, concerns, and priorities, about how the City of Greensboro government can help reduce its carbon footprint? City staff wants your input in developing a 20-year Strategic Energy Plan (SEP), complete with goals, strategies and a timeline for doing so.

Attend a virtual public listening session on Zoom from 3:30-5:30 pm Wednesday, January 27. Register here<zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUodOGtqTorE9zB5zvQhjf4h_jCRwWpLx_Y> in advance to participate. You will then receive a confirmation email about how to join.

Log in at any time during the two-hour session and stay as long as you want. A brief introduction about SEP will be presented at the start and midway point of the session.

If you cannot attend on January 27, there will be other opportunities to share your thoughts with City staff. Visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/boards-commissions-meetings/community-sustainability-council-csc/strategic-energy-plan> for more information and updates about the process.

“The SEP will help Greensboro achieve its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” says Jeff Sovich, senior planner with the City’s Planning Department. “SEP will also include ways to reduce residents’ energy cost burden and ensure a just transition to renewal energy for our community.”

To be added to SEP’s information distribution mailing list, e-mail Sovich<mailto:jeffery.sovich@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=SEP%20Distribution%20List>.

