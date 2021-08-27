News Release: City Seeks Input on American Rescue Plan Proposals

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Seeks Input on American Rescue Plan Proposals

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is asking the public to weigh in on its plans for the City’s $59.4 million federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, which are designated for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery.

Residents can help City Council decide how it will evaluate projects or programs for funding by completing this online survey<www.surveymonkey.com/r/C9HCKK9>. City Council will also hold an ARP public hearing at its 5:30 pm September 14 virtual meeting. To submit a comment or to speak at the meeting, fill out the City Council Comment Form<form.jotform.com/202643500426041>.

ARP designated a variety of ways these federal funds can be used to reduce the impact of the pandemic. The funds must be spent by 2026. For more information on ARP, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP>.

