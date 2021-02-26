News Release: City Returning to Regular Public Operating Hours on March 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

City Returning to Regular Public Operating Hours on March 1

Greensboro, NC (February 26, 2021) – In response to Governor Cooper’s decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Greensboro is returning to regular public operating hours of 8 am to 5 pm beginning Monday, March 1. The City’s Library and Parks and Recreation departments will follow a different schedule with announcements made separately.

Residents are still encouraged to avoid visiting City facilities if possible, instead using other methods of handling City business, such as by phone, email, postal mail, etc. Concern for the community and employees is the City’s priority.

Visit the City’s COVID-19 Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates> for the latest news, cancelations, and service changes.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.