News Release: City Returning to Regular Operating Hours on June 8

City Returning to Regular Operating Hours on June 8

Greensboro, NC (May 22, 2020) – The City of Greensboro is planning to return to regular operating hours beginning Monday, June 8. Until this time, public hours for the Melvin Municipal Office Building remain 10 am to 3 pm. The City’s libraries and recreation centers will follow a different schedule with announcements made separately.

“This schedule allows staff a full two weeks to prepare and make any necessary modifications following the completion of Governor Cooper’s Stay-at-Home Order Phase I,” said City Manager David Parrish. “Visitors will see enhanced safeguards for customer service areas including shields, social distancing signage, additional PPE and hand sanitizer. We are taking these precautions for the safety of the public and of our staff. As always though, we will monitor and make changes to this schedule if needed based on local, state and national trends or additional orders from the governor.”

Residents are still encouraged to avoid visiting City facilities if possible, instead using other methods of handling City business, such as by phone, email, postal mail, etc. Concern for the community and employees is the City’s priority.

Visit the City’s COVID-19 Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates> for the latest news, cancelations, and service changes.

