News Release: City Responds About 1,4 Dioxane Release

City Responds About 1,4 Dioxane Release

GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) – Since 2014, 1,4-dioxane has become a topic of discussion and concern in North Carolina among certain municipal wastewater dischargers and the State of North Carolina Division of Water Resources (DWR).

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) included 1,4-dioxane as one of 28 chemicals in the Drinking Water Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 3 (UCMR3) Study conducted from 2013 through 2015.

A recent sampling study in the Cape Fear River basin conducted by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC-DEQ), confirmed the sources of 1,4-dioxane as being from Greensboro.

The significant release of 1,4-dioxane on August 7, 2019 was a result of an error on the part of the industry. The City reported the high level through its NPDES permit monitoring program established by the State of North Carolina. Subsequent monitoring has demonstrated the level has returned to normal low range.

Since 2015, the City of Greensboro has been proactive in working with NCDEQ and the industry to develop a management strategy whereby the release of 1,4-dioxane could be minimized to the maximum extent practicable. Through City and industry efforts a greater than 80 percent reduction in the amount of 1,4-dioxane released has been achieved.

In addition to learning of the presence of this compound, the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department began an investigation into the source of 1,4-dioxane in March 2015. By the end of 2015, a significant source had been identified and the industry immediately initiated voluntary source reduction program. The name of the company is Shamrock Environmental Corporation. Releases came from their consolidated waste processing facility located in Greensboro’s Bryan Park Industrial Complex.

This organic chemical is one of many found in trace quantities in both ground and surface waters throughout the country. Uses and sources of 1,4-dioxane include:

§ Industrial solvent stabilizer

* Found in paint strippers, varnishes, soaps, make-up and personal care products, antifreeze, etc.

§ Unintended by-product in manufacturing and recycling of certain plastic and polyester products

