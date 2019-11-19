News Release: City Residents Approve Participatory Budgeting Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786

City Residents Approve Participatory Budgeting Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (November 19, 2019) – City residents voted to fully fund 16 projects and programs and partially fund four more during Greensboro Participatory Budgeting (PB) Cycle 3, which ended October 31.

The winning projects include a new bus stop, youth job skills training, a farmers market pilot program at Keeley Park, and playground upgrades. Residents in all five districts approved funding for the one citywide project on the ballot, a $90,000 downtown weekend trolley pilot program.

PB allows residents 14 and older to decide how to spend up to $500,000 of City funds. This year, residents submitted more than 600 ideas for projects or programs they wanted to see funded. Volunteer PB Budget Delegates and City staff evaluated the proposals to determine which projects to put on the ballots. This year, 3,961 residents voted.

Residents had up to $100,000 to spend per City Council District. In cases where there was not enough money to fund a full proposal, City staff evaluated whether the project could be partially completed with the remaining money. Final vote totals are available here<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=44294>. The following projects received the most votes in each district, and will be sent to City manager for inclusion in the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget:

District 1

1. Glenwood Library Charging Station – 288 votes

. Funding: $4,500

2. Downtown Weekend Trolley Pilot Program – 249 votes

. Funding: $18,000 from District 1

3. Hampton Park Playground Improvements and Master Plan – 239 votes

. Funding: $31,000

4. Old Peck Park Bicycle Racks and Master Plan – 237 votes

. Funding: $12,000

5. Greentree Park Upgrades and Master Plan – 233 votes

. Funding: $22,000

6. Steelman Park Upgrades – 196 votes

. Partial funding: $12,500 of the $25,000 requested

District 2

1. Career Technical Education Youth Training Program – 345 votes

. Funding: $15,000

2. Chavis Library Bus Shelter – 334 votes

. Funding: $6,000

3. Downtown Trolley Pilot Program – 305 votes

. Funding: $18,000 from District 1

4. Composting Education and Community Farmers Market Pilot Program – 263 votes

. Funding: $25,000

5. Kings Forest Park Upgrades and Master Plan – 227 votes

. Partial funding: $36,000 of $40,000 requested

District 3:

1. Downtown Trolley Pilot Program – 922 votes

. Funding: $18,000 from District 3

2. Lake Daniel Park Upgrades – 821 votes

. Funding: $10,000

3. Bog Garden Boardwalk Upgrade Design – 787 votes

. Funding: $50,000

4. Fisher Park Signs and Master Plan – 723 votes

. Partial funding: $22,000 of $25,000 requested

District 4:

1. Sunset Hills Park Tree Safety – 1,054 votes

. Funding: $8,000

2. Downtown Trolley Pilot Program – 863 votes

. Funding: $18,000 from District 4

3. Sunset Hills Park and Market Street Crosswalk – 680 votes

. Funding: $21,500

4. Chapman Street and Sylvan Road Crosswalk – 573 votes

. Funding: $15,000

5. Lindley Pool Locker Room Upgrades – 418 votes

. Partial funding: $37,500 of $70,000 requested

District 5

1. Random Woods Park Basketball Goal Upgrades and Story Walk – 400 votes

. Funding: $10,000

2. Downtown Trolley Pilot Program – 378 votes

. Funding: $18,000 from District 5

3. Griffin Community Park Upgrades – 366 votes

. Funding: $40,000

4. Hester Park Art Mural – 305 votes

. Funding: $30,000

City Council will consider that budget next spring. The fiscal year 2020-21 budget goes into effect July 1, 2020. Visit www.pbgreensboro.com<www.pbgreensboro.com> to read the full project descriptions<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/budget-evaluation/participatory-budgeting/vote/sample-ballotshttps:/www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/budget-evaluation/participatory-budgeting/vote/sample-ballots> or for more information on Participatory Budgeting.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.