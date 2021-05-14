News Release: City Rescinds Mask Ordinance

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Rescinds Mask Ordinance

Greensboro, NC (May 14, 2021) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has officially rescinded the City’s mask ordinance in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lifting many COVID-19 restrictions. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people may stop wearing masks in most settings, indoor and outdoor, including indoor gatherings.

Greensboro now falls under Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215<files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO215-Lifting-COVID-19-Restrictions.pdf>. Questions about today’s Order? View its FAQs<files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQ-For-Executive-Order-No.-215.pdf>.

The City will continue to require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all City-owned facilities. Executive Order No. 215 still requires masks to be worn in child care facilities, schools, camps, public transit, health care settings and homeless shelters. Private businesses may also continue to require customers to wear masks.

“It’s important to remember that vaccines are still readily available from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson via appointments and walk-ins throughout Guilford County,” Mayor Vaughan said. “I want to personally thank Cone Health, FEMA, and Guilford County for all their work involved with vaccine distribution.”

For updated information and facts about the COVID-19 virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)<www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2Fabout%2Findex.html> and the NC Department of Health and Human Services Covid-19<covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard> website.

